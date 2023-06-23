According to transfer newsboy Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Villarreal have reached an agreement on the terms of striker Nicolas Jackson’s transfer to Stamford Bridge at a “bit more” than the €35m release clause in his contract.

The small premium is due to Chelsea paying the fee in installments rather than as a lump sum. (Ed.note: and it’s presumably still a much smaller premium than the tax-burden of activating the release clause directly would’ve been.)

Jackson caught the football world’s attention during the last few months of the season, when he scored nine goals in Villarreal’s last eight games — with two assists to have a direct hand in 11 of the 20 goals they scored in that span — to help them to five wins, two draws, and just one defeat to finish fifth in La Liga.

Hopefully he can similarly light up the Chelsea attack this coming season!