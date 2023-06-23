Speculation about AC Milan possibly “thinking about” Romelu Lukaku quickly turned into rumors of ongoing talks — as such things tend to happen — but Lukaku’s entourage confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that no such talks are ongoing, and that the ball is still very much in Inter’s court.

Italian media remain quite convinced that Inter won’t find a way to keep Lukaku for at least another season (on loan or otherwise), but his return last summer didn’t look all that feasible either, and yet a deal was eventually worked out. Where there is a will, there is a way, and Rom tends to get what he wants at the end of the day.

Lukaku’s lawyer, Sebastien Ledure, whose name we might remember from the aforementioned saga twelve months ago, also specifically denied any possibility of Lukaku ending up in the Saudi Pro League — but did not similarly shut the AC Milan window. So I guess we’ll see if Inter can scrounge up some pennies, or if we’ll have to find an even more creative solution this year.