One of the best center backs in the world, my homeslice Milan Škriniar will be joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Inter Milan shortly, which means that the cash-strapped Champions League-finalists need a replacement of similar stature, capability, and primeness.

So obviously their primary target is veteran over-the-hill (and I say that with all the love) Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta. That makes perfect sense!

Still that’s what the Calciomercato’s running with: Gianluca Di Marzio adding that Azpi is “working on terminating his contract” with Chelsea, which has a year left on it at the moment, and will then join Inter for free.

In fairness, we probably would be willing to work out a sweetheart deal like that with Azpi in recognition of his legendary service to the club. And him going somewhere for a couple more years where he might play a bigger role on the pitch as well, not just off of it, also makes sense. So perhaps there could be something here...