AC Milan are set to receive around €60-70m from Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali, and this impending windfall has prompted speculation to run amok in the Italian media (even more so than usual), led by the famous pink pages of Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that the red half of Milan are now “thinking of” Romelu Lukaku.

How does it make sense to replace a defensive midfielder (Tonali) with a striker who last played for your biggest rivals? Because Calciomercato, that’s how. They sure love their transfer dominoes. There’s reason the greatest rumor-mongers of our times have emerged fully formed from that primordial cauldron of roiling BS, before spreading their aggregatory wings to gobble up our known football universe. (ALL HAIL FABRIZIO; HAIL!)

So yeah, Gazzetta claim that Milan are looking to reinvest that income into one of, two of, or all of Romelu Lukaku, Davide Frattesi, and Marcus Thuram — not necessarily in that order. Frattesi is the only actual midfielder of the lot, for whatever that’s worth, and that only makes him the “first target”. They add that while Lukaku obviously wants to return to Inter and Inter alone, Inter cannot afford him. Milan however could throw €40m our way, which would be absolutely hilarious on many levels ... but we probably also would take it.

The report does give a token mention to more realistic possibilities, such as Milan potentially reigniting their interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek (which fell by the wayside after their change of sporting director), while the Rossoneri were also linked with Christian Pulisic before and now they might have some funds to make that happen. Unless they splurge it all on Lukaku.

Hah.