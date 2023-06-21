Hakim Ziyech, check. Édouard Mendy, check. And now, Kalidou Koulibaly, check.
Chelsea have agreed three transfers with three different teams in the Saudi Pro League in short order — obviously negotiated all at the same time, with the Saudi PIF backing all three of those clubs — with Koulibaly’s move to Al Hilal now also agreed, as per reports earlier today.
There’s not been much, if any noise around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so perhaps that one’s off the table.
Understand Al Hilal are now closing in on Kalidou Koulibaly deal, here we go! #CFC #AlHilal— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023
Verbal agreement reached with Chelsea.
Personal terms also agreed on a three year contract — he’ll join Rúben Neves.
Contracts now being checked… and then signed.
Here we go pic.twitter.com/2616cqGMlU
Still, Chelsea are shedding some big contracts here, which is the real benefit to our books from these moves. Koulibaly’s transfer fee is set to be around €20-25m, and that appears to be the highest of the three. Ziyech’s fee is just about half that, at most, while Mendy’s somewhere in between the two. All told, it sounds like we’ll be getting about €50m, which is decent enough.
That, combined with the expected £150m or so incoming from the transfers of Havertz, Mount, and Kovačić will make our books look a lot better. Now, about that better-looking football...
Ziyech will join Al-Nassr for around €10m.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 21, 2023
Koulibaly will join Al-Hilal for around €20m. pic.twitter.com/wOQbSSvL9O
Documents are being prepared for both Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal and Edou Mendy to Al Ahli. Their agent Ramadani is working on it in London. Chelsea could get around €40m fee for both. #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023
Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr, being checked and signed soon too. pic.twitter.com/Ln1tkWXk1o
