 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News NKUNKU more like IN-kunku!

Filed under:

Chelsea looking at €50m total from Saudi Pro League after Kalidou Koulibaly agreement — reports

Another here we go!

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea Training Session and Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech, check. Édouard Mendy, check. And now, Kalidou Koulibaly, check.

Chelsea have agreed three transfers with three different teams in the Saudi Pro League in short order — obviously negotiated all at the same time, with the Saudi PIF backing all three of those clubs — with Koulibaly’s move to Al Hilal now also agreed, as per reports earlier today.

There’s not been much, if any noise around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so perhaps that one’s off the table.

Still, Chelsea are shedding some big contracts here, which is the real benefit to our books from these moves. Koulibaly’s transfer fee is set to be around €20-25m, and that appears to be the highest of the three. Ziyech’s fee is just about half that, at most, while Mendy’s somewhere in between the two. All told, it sounds like we’ll be getting about €50m, which is decent enough.

That, combined with the expected £150m or so incoming from the transfers of Havertz, Mount, and Kovačić will make our books look a lot better. Now, about that better-looking football...

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History