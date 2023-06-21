Chelsea are working overtime in trying to get all these outgoing transfers agreed, settled, and finalized — can hardly keep up! — but we seem to be doing a decent job in not just grasping at every offer thrown our way and at least doing some token negotiations to try to get decent fees out of all these moves.

Perhaps the most closely contested move has been Mason Mount’s expected switch to Manchester United, which has now seen not one, but two rejected bids. And it would appear that United still aren’t very close to our asking price (unlike Arsenal, who pretty much got there on their second try with Kai Havertz).

And speaking of Havertz’s move to the Gunners, Chelsea want a matching number from United for Mount, specifically £60+5m, as per David Ornstein this morning. United are about £15m short still at the moment.

Considering how much more important Mount has been to Chelsea (compared to Havertz), both in terms of our fortunes on the pitch and just in terms of his general meaning to the club and organization, it’s only fair that we’d want to get a good return, even if he does only have one year left on his contract. Pay up!