Arsenal, Chelsea agree £60+5m transfer for Kai Havertz — report

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The buying sprees of the last two transfer windows have forced Chelsea into a firesale this summer, but we seem to be navigating that challenging task fairly well, with decent transfer values generated at an impressive rate of deals.

The latest is set to be the transfer of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, which has been agreed at £60m (plus £5m in potential bonuses), as per a report in The Guardian.

The final fee is a £5m improvement on the reported £60m total offer from the day before. If Havertz hits the conditions for the add-ons, it would mean that Chelsea “lost” just £5-7m on the £72m (€80+1m, a club-record at the time) we paid to Bayer Leverkusen three years ago.

And as underwhelming as Havertz has been for Chelsea — outside of a few big occasions such as the 2021 Champions League final — there will always be a lingering feeling that we could have done much better in utilizing his skillset. Hopefully the grass won’t be greener for him on the other side of London!

