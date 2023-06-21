Hot on the heels of Hakim Ziyech’s move getting agreed with Al Nassr, we have Édouard Mendy’s move getting agreed with fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. As with Ziyech’s move, we don’t have a specific value attached to the agreement as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but Mendy will also be signing a three-year deal.

So that’s two down and probably two more to go (Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), not to mention N’Golo Kanté’s free transfer, with perhaps more to follow (Callum Hudson-Odoi?). Better get them in before UEFA get all uppity and overly self-important again and invent a reason to prevent these transfers.

Mendy, somewhat unheralded as he may have been at the time of his arrival — what a journey he had had! — was the undisputed first-choice between the sticks at Chelsea for two seasons, and he was a big reason why we were able to reach so many cup finals during that time and even win a few of them, including of course the 2021 Champions League. For that, he will always be a club hero, enshrined in our history forever.

Best of luck at Al Ahli, Édou, and thanks for the good times!