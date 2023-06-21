Hakim Ziyech is heading to the Saudi Pro League, having agreed personal terms with Al Nassr over a three-year contract earlier this week, and now with Chelsea having also agreed terms with the team over the move.

Fabrizio Romano’s report does not mention how much our agreement actually entails in terms of a transfer fee. Previous reports expected all (four) of our deals with the PIF-backed SPL teams to net us “upwards of £50m”; Ziyech would presumably make up one of the bigger slices of that total pie.

Ziyech was within minutes of leaving Chelsea in January already (to PSG), so this move — assuming it doesn’t suffer a similar fate — is perhaps the least surprising of all of our expected business this summer. The 30-year-old checks out with 107 appearances, 14 goals, 1 Champions League trophy, and plenty of unfulfilled expectations after three years in a Chelsea shirt for the “Wizard of AMS”.

Best of luck in this next step, Hakim!