If you’re the Saudi Pro League, it’s evidently open season on any player with a recognizable name or affiliation, so when someone like Spurs spare right back Matt Doherty’s getting an approach, it’s only fair that Callum Hudson-Odoi gets one, too. (Yes, dear “European rivals”, I used the word “fair”.)

In any case, that’s the “exclusive” from the Fabrizio Romano rumor factory tonight, claiming that Hudson-Odoi’s name has come up in Chelsea’s talks with the SPL talent acquisition crew, who have been looking to grab Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, Édouard Mendy, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from us, in addition to already signing N’Golo Kanté on a free transfer.

It would be a bit surprising if Callum followed suit however — though he seems to have fallen quite hard by the wayside as far as Chelsea’s future planning is concerned, and after a nothing season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, his prospects otherwise may not be too great either despite still being just 22.

Hudson-Odoi has one year left on his Chelsea contract, so unless there is a surprise extension coming, he is surely heading out the exit door this summer, and for good. I would expect his destination to end up being closer to home than the SPL, but I’ve been wrong before.