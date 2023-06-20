 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Arsenal make improved £60m bid for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz — report

By Fellipe Miranda
Germany v Ukraine - International Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With Christopher Nkunku now officially confirmed as a Chelsea signing, Kai Havertz’s potential exit to Arsenal won’t be as impactful. And Arsenal are hoping that we therefore also won’t hold out for all of our initial £75m asking price, which explains why their new £60m bid is only a slight improvement on their first £50m bid that was rebuffed by the Blues.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, and as per the Daily Mail, this new offer is a £55m guaranteed fee plus £5m in add-ons, most likely related to performance and trophies.

The report adds that like Chelsea (and Havertz himself), Arsenal want to wrap things up quickly so they can move on to other targets. But they surely are going to have to keep upping their offer if they do want a quick resolution, with Chelsea seemingly still adamant on indeed holding out for a bit more.

Chelsea News 24/7

