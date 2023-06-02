Chelsea were heavily linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo in the previous transfer window, and it looks like we’re set for more of the same in this transfer window. According to The Guardian, we’re “plotting” a move for Caicedo again, and that’s in addition to the recent links with Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte — who essentially plays in the same position.

Do we need two defensive midfielders? Probably not. But we need at least one.

Brighton appear resigned to let the 21-year-old Ecuador international leave, with their manager, Roberto De Zerbi essentially promising him the opportunity to do so after Caicedo caused a bit of stir in January by declaring his intention to upgrade his situation. Caicedo was held out of training for a couple days but eventually smoothed things over and helped Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in club history.

Back in January, the fee associated with this rumor was £90m; now it’s been lowered a bit to £80m (which just happens to be the same that we would want from Manchester United for Mason Mount). Arsenal and Liverpool are the two other big teams in the hunt, with the former the closest back in January and the latter also sniffing around Alexis Mac Allister, who’s also been linked with Chelsea before.