Denis Zakaria bids farewell to Chelsea

Chelsea did have have an option to pick up Denis Zakaria’s loan and turn it into a permanent move, but recent reports made it pretty clear that the club won’t be do anything of the sort, and now Zakaria himself has essentially confirmed that as well by bidding farewell to us on social media.

His loan, like most other incoming loans in modern Chelsea history, will not be long remembered — outside of trivia contest and pub quizzes — but the 26-year-old midfielder still enjoyed much of his time in London, building relationships, sharing jokes, and occasionally playing a bit of competitive football, too.

“It‘s been a tough time but you guys always had my back. Thanks to everyone who‘s been supporting me! Let’s focus on the beautiful memories.” -Denis Zakaria; source: Instagram

Zakaria’s loan from Juventus was a good move in theory, but in practice it didn’t really work out. He finishes the season with 11 appearances and just a little over 600 minutes, scoring one goal and putting in a couple decent performances but never quite convincing any of our three head coaches.

Best of luck in the future, Zak, whatever that may hold!