Kai Havertz has not exactly lit up the goalscoring charts as a Chelsea player, collecting just 32 over the past three seasons since joining, but no other player on the club has scored more during that time. And of course, one of those goals was the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final, which will have forever immortalized him in our history books already.

Despite those low numbers — which are in no small part a consequence of Chelsea not being a very high scoring team in recent years — Havertz is certainly not lacking for talent, which explains why Real Madrid have reportedly put him (back) on their radar for reinforcements this summer (others on the list: Joselu, Harry Kane, convincing Karim Benzema to stay).

According to Marca, Real were already interested in 2020 when we stole a march on everyone else by taking advantage of pandemic era market conditions to acquire Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for “just” €80+10m, and the soon to be 24-year-old’s name has been bandied about among the Galacticos’ decision-makers once again. They see him as someone who could add more power to their attack while utilizing his versatility in their constantly moving, shifting, fluid attack.

The report claims that Kai’s future is mostly dependent on what new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino might want to do. Havertz does have three years remaining on his contract still, so there’s no financial pressure to let him go — perhaps giving him time for new glories in a Blue shirt yet.