Mason Mount may have agreed personal terms with Manchester United (or he may have not, or at least not fully yet, since there are a few conflicting reports out there), but what everyone seems to agree on is that the two teams are a fair distance apart in terms of a potential transfer fee.

United apparently want to get it done for around £50-55m, but Chelsea want something closer to £80-85m, as per the Daily Mail, and others.

That may sound a bit optimistic on our part with just a year left on the contract of a player who apparently has made up his mind about leaving, but maybe our new negotiating braintrust can pull off something that even Marina Granovskaia would be proud of (like the time she got Real Madrid to give us around £100m for Eden Hazard in a similar situation in 2019).

Fabrizio Romano adds that a deal is “not imminent”, though presumably it’s still just a matter of time before Mount packs up officially and walks out the door one final time.