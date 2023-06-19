After N’Golo Kanté and Hakim Ziyech, Édouard Mendy is the third Chelsea player to have reportedly agreed personal terms with a club in the Saudi Pro League — and he probably won’t be the last with Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both set to follow as well (but not Romelu Lukaku).

Mendy’s deal is with Al Ahli, and is set to be a three-year agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano. (Kanté’s going to champions Al Ittihad while Ziyech’s going to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-placed Al Nassr.)

There is no word on a transfer fee, but as per the Telegraph, Chelsea are expecting to receive “upwards of £50m” combined for all these transfers with the SPL (with Kanté’s move a free transfer obviously since his contract is expiring at the end of the month).

Edou was magnificent for us during that amazing, Champions League-winning 2020-21 season, but had fallen down the pecking order in 2022 as his form declined, with Kepa Arrizabalaga reclaiming his starting spot between the sticks for Chelsea last season. And it sounds like Kepa might get a chance to keep his spot under Pochettino as well. But that’s a topic for another day.