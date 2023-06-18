This has been pretty much assumed to be the case for several days, but it’s been made headline-official now. Kai Havertz has not only given the proverbial green light to an Arsenal move but has now also agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

Of course, that still leaves the one unresolved part unresolved, namely the potential transfer fee between the two teams. Chelsea had knocked back one offer already, as it did not meet our asking price.

The good thing about the personal terms being done is that it does put pressure on the teams to get the transfer hashed out as well. Havertz surely wants his future settled, and we should want the same for the team overall as well. Preseason’s set to start in a couple weeks, and the sooner we can start operating with a settled squad, the better it will be for incoming new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

So, let’s get it done — especially if we can hit that “€80m all-in” mark.