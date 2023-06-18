The constant churn of rehashed rumors from Fabrizio Romano will have us know that neither Conor Gallagher nor Armando Broja are “currently involved in negotiations for Moisés Caicedo”, which I suppose is worth a mention, so here that is.

Of course that doesn’t mean that they won’t be involved at a later point, as we try to negotiate Brighton’s ridiculous asking price down a bit, nor does it mean that they are definitely staying. Gallagher has been linked repeatedly with Newcastle United for example, though not so recently, and there is certainly a possibility that Broja gets loaned out to help his recovery from knee ligament surgery — and in some respect, that might be the best choice for him depending on how the squad shakes out with this summer’s transfer activities.

As far as the Caicedo angle, the 22-year-old seems to our primary option and the idea of him and Enzo in midfield is certainly enticing. We could be set for a while indeed, or at least paying for it for a while.