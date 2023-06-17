Hakim Ziyech was within minutes of being able to leave Chelsea in January, but then that deal to PSG fell apart — with the two sides pointing fingers at each other — and Ziyech was stuck in London for a few more months.

But surely now, with all this time in summer, we can make sure that a deal does get done.

And it sounds like this time we’re not bothering with PSG, but going straight to the bottomless money-well in the burgeoning and richly funded Saudi Pro League, who appear to be snapping up any household name with a strong pulse. N’Golo Kanté is on his way already, and he could be joined by the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Édouard Mendy, or perhaps even Romelu Lukaku (though he still prefers Inter). And now, according to Foot Mercato (via Fabrizio Romano), Al Nassr are “advancing” in negotiations with Ziyech as well.

Better strike while the iron’s hot and the money’s free-flowing.