Chelsea are very much “keen” to sign a new goalkeeper this summer but for whatever reason that remains unexplained in the least bit, we have “ended our interest” in perhaps the best available signing at the position, Inter Milan’s André Onana.

That’s according to a report from Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard, who expects this to clear the way for Manchester United to swoop in on the £50m-rated former Ajax goalkeeper, and thus reunite him with his former head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, back in our midtable confines, we’re apparently back to looking at previously linked targets, such as Brentford’s David Raya or Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel. The report does drop a new-to-me name in Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s “thought to be our second-choice target”. Oh?

The 22-year-old Georgia international was voted Valencia’s Player of the Year, and played every single minute of their (rather terrible) La Liga campaign this past season, wherein they avoided relegation by two points. He ranked middle of the pack in just about every statistical category, so it’s not exactly obvious why we’d want him, but he is 2m tall, so maybe we just want to make Kepa feel even shorter.