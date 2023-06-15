Moisés Caicedo has been among the first names as a potential transfer target for this window, and Chelsea are apparently now pushing hard to make that a reality, as least judging by the increase in related noise in the rumor mill today — including reports from Matt Law (Telegraph), Ben Jacobs (CBS), and Fabrizio Romano (Transfer Oracle). And probably a whole bunch of other people.

The gist of it all is that we want Caicedo. Brighton have made a promise to him in January that he would be able to leave in the summer. Arsenal were the frontrunners then, but now they want Declan Rice instead.

But of course it’s never that easy, and it will still all depend on negotiations and fees and whatnot.

Speaking of fees, £80m is what was mentioned most often in January and in the months since, but the Telegraph says that it might be as much as £120m. That’s quite a difference!

And of course it might also depend on things like Brighton wanting Levi Colwill.

We supposedly have good relations with them, despite continually poaching their players and staff, so perhaps we can find a deal that doesn’t favor them completely and make us pay over the odds.