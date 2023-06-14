Chelsea and Inter Milan sat down today for the expected post-season summit to begin talking about potential deals between the two clubs, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, André Onana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and just about anyone else on the transfer list on the agenda.

And it sounds like we made a strong start, drawing a line in the sand over any potential temporary arrangements, turning down a loan for not only Romelu Lukaku but Kalidou Koulibaly as well. That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who adds that while more meetings are expected to take place, it seems “unlikely” that a loan would be the accepted outcome in either case in the end.

Good.

Both Lukaku and Koulibaly have been subject to approaches from the Saudi Pro League as well, so Chelsea do have some leverage in order to try to extract a transfer fee or two from Inter as well. Perhaps we can combine them with a deal for Onana going in the opposite direction? Help us help you, help you help us.