 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea turn down loan approach from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly — report

No loans

By David Pasztor
/ new
BELGIUM SOCCER RED DEVILS WEDNESDAY Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea and Inter Milan sat down today for the expected post-season summit to begin talking about potential deals between the two clubs, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, André Onana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and just about anyone else on the transfer list on the agenda.

And it sounds like we made a strong start, drawing a line in the sand over any potential temporary arrangements, turning down a loan for not only Romelu Lukaku but Kalidou Koulibaly as well. That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who adds that while more meetings are expected to take place, it seems “unlikely” that a loan would be the accepted outcome in either case in the end.

Good.

Both Lukaku and Koulibaly have been subject to approaches from the Saudi Pro League as well, so Chelsea do have some leverage in order to try to extract a transfer fee or two from Inter as well. Perhaps we can combine them with a deal for Onana going in the opposite direction? Help us help you, help you help us.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History