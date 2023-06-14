Arsenal “have emerged as strong contenders” for Kai Havertz, as per The Guardian, and considering that this is pretty much a one-horse race at the moment, the Premier League runners-up just might emerge victorious in this case if they are in fact serious.

Real Madrid had been linked briefly, but were not willing to match our £70m asking price — and that was before Kylian Mbappé put up the bat signal for the Galácticos to come swooping in.

Havertz has not been consistent in his three years at Chelsea, but has had a knack for showing up on the biggest of stages, which may yet convince the Gunners to pay up. The 24-year-old does have two more years left on his contract, but evidently won’t want to extend that, and thus we’re looking to cash in now rather than next summer or not at all the summer after.

Seeing Kai go to Arsenal wouldn’t necessarily be ideal as it might come back to bite us in the butt, but £70m would be pretty good business for us.