Brighton & Hove Albion are set to return with an improved offer for Levi Colwill, after seeing their already club-record £30m bid rejected by Chelsea a couple weeks back.
According to the Evening Standard, Brighton will keep poking and prodding and are “readying” a fresh approach “of around £40m” to try and “soften” our stance.
While it seems unlikely that Chelsea would suddenly get any squishier than we have been, I suppose Brighton are hoping that Levi will start pushing for a move, which in fairness to the youngster, he has not done at all up to this point (certainly not publicly), despite spending a very productive, happy, and impressive season on loan with them. Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to be counting on him as one of the two left-footed center backs in the squad (alongside Benoît Badiashile).
Colwill’s currently training with the senior England squad, ahead of his expected involvement with the under-21s at the U21 European Championships that will start next week. England will face Germany, Czech Republic, and Israel in the group stage.
Broke down Levi Colwill in possession and his ability to break lines with his passing. Really excited for his return to Chelsea.— Football Connesouoir (@KierDoyle) June 7, 2023
Full video here: https://t.co/TCy81y8rq8 pic.twitter.com/IU75VXvyB4
