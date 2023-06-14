Brighton & Hove Albion are set to return with an improved offer for Levi Colwill, after seeing their already club-record £30m bid rejected by Chelsea a couple weeks back.

According to the Evening Standard, Brighton will keep poking and prodding and are “readying” a fresh approach “of around £40m” to try and “soften” our stance.

While it seems unlikely that Chelsea would suddenly get any squishier than we have been, I suppose Brighton are hoping that Levi will start pushing for a move, which in fairness to the youngster, he has not done at all up to this point (certainly not publicly), despite spending a very productive, happy, and impressive season on loan with them. Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to be counting on him as one of the two left-footed center backs in the squad (alongside Benoît Badiashile).

Colwill’s currently training with the senior England squad, ahead of his expected involvement with the under-21s at the U21 European Championships that will start next week. England will face Germany, Czech Republic, and Israel in the group stage.