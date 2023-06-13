Despite doing no favours to his reputation by missing the chance(s) to become Inter Milan’s hero in the Champions League final over the weekend — a la Didier Drogba against Bayern Munich back in 2012 — Romelu Lukaku might have a few options in this transfer window (beyond just Inter, Inter, or Inter).

According to Goal (via Daily Mail), the Saudi Pro League are interested, with namely Al Hilal wanting to make him the latest big name star to make the jump to the new massive riches offered by their league.

The report claims that Lukaku met with Al Hilal officials on Monday to discuss a two-year deal that would be worth over £21m per year — a sum Lukaku would find hard to dismiss. Chelsea, in turn, would apparently find a £43m offer hard to dismiss, though Al Hilal would want to negotiate that down a bit.

Chelsea did pay almost £100m to bring Lukaku back to the Bridge two years ago, and getting less than half of that back would be a major loss on our books. But at this stage of our relationship, it is best to take this massive hit and go our fully separate ways for good.