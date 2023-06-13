Everyone’s interested in Kylian Mbappé, even midtable Chelsea

With Lionel Messi heading to Miami to play in Major League Soccer and rumblings of Neymar looking for a way out, another wave has come to rock the Paris Saint-Germain boat with Kylian Mbappé announcing he doesn’t want to extend his contract. No way, no how. And this time he really means it. Honest. He’s not just looking for an even bigger new contract. Scout’s honor.

So PSG now risk losing Mbappé for free next summer, which, even with their bottomless pit of funding that UEFA keep turning a blind eye towards, they probably can’t really afford.

Needless to say, everyone’s suddenly gripped in the throes of Mbappé-mania, first and foremost Real Madrid — though there are a few amusing rumors that Real are the last club PSG would want to do business with. So who does that leave? (Answer: everyone else. Who wouldn’t want Mbappé!?)

According to the Times and the Daily Mail, Chelsea are one of the clubs who will “register their interest”, whatever that means.

Bringing Mbappé to Stamford Bridge — and reuniting him with his former coach, Mauricio Pochettino — would probably be quite helpful in the goalscoring department, though the whole financial aspect (transfer fee + wages), not to mention the lack of any European competition for at least 12 months, might be a bigger hurdle.

Still, it’s fun to dream of Kylian in a much nicer shade of Blue ... at least until he leverages all this into a new contract.