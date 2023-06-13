Chelsea are set to “step up plans” to find a new first-choice goalkeeper, with two players currently plying their trade in Milan, Italy at the top of our list, according to the Telegraph.

Inter’s André Onana, who impressed yet again despite losing in the Champions League final on Saturday, seems to be our primary target. Reports out of Italy claim that Inter are looking for €40m “at a minimum”, which translates to “around £50m” in the Telegraph’s report.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan seems to be the primary fallback choice, though the Rossoneri are less keen on letting him go — though given the recent upheaval in their front office, the situation may be malleable.

The Telegraph’s report does add that keeping Kepa installed as the first-choice — at least before Gaga Slonina displaces him, he added hopefully — remains an option as well, should we not be able to sign someone for “the right price”. Édouard Mendy’s future does seem to lie away from the club more and more definitely.