While N’Golo Kanté’s move hangs in the medical examination balance, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move remains a potential opportunity, the Saudi Pro League are apparently going after Kalidou Koulibaly next.

According to reports out of France (via GFFN), the Saudi Public Investment Fund have already made an attractive proposal, with both the player and Chelsea open to this transfer — though we’re just in the very early stages of talks, with nothing concrete or defined just yet.

Chelsea spent €40m on Koulibaly last summer, and at the time, that seemed like a solid, if slightly overpriced move to replace Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid. We had been pursuing K2 for many years, watching him excel in the Serie A, and finally the stars had aligned and he was a Blue. Alas, much like Chelsea’s season overall, it’s been a bit of struggle for the former Napoli man.

Koulibaly will turn 32 in a few weeks, and he’s currently contracted to us through 2026. I was really hoping he would be a great success for us, a la Thiago Silva, but perhaps it’s best to cut our losses now, turn things over to the next generation, and get him a nice payday in the SPL.