Illan Meslier wouldn’t want to be a backup at Chelsea

In one of the few amusing developments this season, Leeds United suffered a relegation back down to the Championship, which is expected to result in a few departures, such as goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 22-year-old has pretty much stated that he wants out as Leeds are currently without a head coach and in the process of being acquired fully by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers.

Meslier had been linked with Chelsea before, and since we’re looking for a new goalkeeper, the question was put to the France U21 international whether he’d be interested if we came knocking again.

“It is complicated when you’re in such a situation. We no longer have a coach, our club is being purchased by the 49ers group – there are lots of unknowns. For now, I have a contract until 2026. Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I will have to think about what could be the best project, be that at Leeds or another club. “If it is to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea.’ I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.” -Illan Meslier; source: RMC Sport via Leeds Press

Well, no worries, Illan. I don’t think you’ll be faced with having to make that choice anytime soon.