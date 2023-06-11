AC Milan may have new leadership calling the shots but they are up to some of their old Serie A tricks, looking for steals and deals and anything that would save them from paying a transfer fee.

So instead of a £15m deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, they are reportedly more keen on Daichi Kamada on a free, and possibly Carney Chukwuemeka on loan as well. That story made the rumor rounds yesterday, and while the initial reaction to it may be a big fat no, a loan for Chukwuemeka may not be the worst thing.

The 19-year-old hasn’t featured as much as he might have expected when switching to Chelsea from Aston Villa this time last year, and another year of just cameos off the bench may not be the best pathway for his development. He started just two games all season, to go with a dozen or so substitute appearances, for about 360 total minutes of competitive football.

Something to keep in mind, I suppose...