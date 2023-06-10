Ruben Loftus-Cheek looked to be steadily closing in on a move to AC Milan, having supposedly agreed personal terms ten days ago already, but it sounds like the Rossoneri have pumped the brakes on this £15m track, and it’s unclear when (if?) things might get moving again.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ruben “did not convince the management due to an investment issue regarding age”, which I guess means that they think he’s too old? That’s a bit harsh for a 27-year-old, who’s pretty much in his prime!

Milan are instead looking at Daichi Kamada, who will be 27 this summer as well, but is a free agent after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt. So yeah, more of a financial issue, unsurprisingly.

It’s probably worth noting that the Milan front office saw a massive power shift this week with the sacking of director and club icon Paolo Maldini and the subsequent departure of sporting director Ricky Massara, which likely explains this sudden shift in transfer strategy as well.

Back to the drawing board for Ruben then?