Against all the odds and three successive seasons away on loan at three different teams, Trevoh Chalobah has managed to become a fairly regular part of the Chelsea rotation, reaching at least 30 appearances and 2200 minutes in each of the last two seasons, and signing a long-term contract earlier this season as well, tying him to the club through 2028.

While he’s never quite established himself as first-choice for too long, he’s always done well when called upon, be that at center back, right back, left-center back, or defensive midfield. That sort of consistent versatility can be invaluable, and all three of his managers at Chelsea thus far, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard, have appreciated that well enough.

But Inter Milan are apparently hoping that Trevoh wants more consistent playing time and are “accelerating their efforts” and “pushing hard” to climb up the transfer rumor cliche ranks and possibly turn the 23-year-old Chelsea lifer’s head.

The Evening Standard’s report claims that Chelsea value Chalobah at around just £25m, which surely must be a typo — as evidenced by the subsequent claim that flat-broke Inter would actually be willing to pay it. (If Inter really want to throw £25m our way, they can do so as a down payment on Lukaku.)