According to reports from Sky Sports, Daily Mail, and The Athletic, Chelsea have rejected a £30m offer from Brighton & Hove Albion for the services of Levi Colwill.

The young center back spent last season on loan with Brighton already, and put in a series of impressive performances that not only proved that he is more than capable at Premier League level, but has made it even more imperative that Chelsea actually hang on to him. Brighton had wanted more than a loan last season, too, but we have bigger plans for the 20-year-old highly.

Colwill is slated to become part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad going forward. The left-footer left that possibility open when asked recently about his future, despite his love and appreciation for Brighton and all that they’ve done to help further his career and development, so unless something changes drastically, that’s the expectation that should remain. He has two years left on his current Chelsea deal.