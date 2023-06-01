According to an EXCLUSIVE from the Telegraph, Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and the deal is now “expected” to go ahead ... pending of course an actual agreement first between Chelsea and United. But that evidently is secondary to Mount agreeing contract terms with a team, any team, after failing to do so with the Blues over an extension.

The report does not hazard a guess at a potential transfer fee, which should still be fairly sizeable even if Chelsea lack any serious negotiating leverage. Mount has just one year left on his current deal and clearly doesn’t want to stay anymore, for whatever reason.

So that sucks, to put it eloquently, on many levels ... but it is what it is, I suppose.

Mount appeared to be saying a semi-emotional goodbye alongside Frank Lampard as they took to the Stamford Bridge pitch one last time for a lap of honor appreciation after a most horrendous season, both personally and collectively.

Chelsea obviously need to make massive changes (and mostly cuts) to a bloated and underperforming squad ... but not like this.

Ugh.