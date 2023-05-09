After João Félix scored his third Premier League goal, our third(!) in a the 3-1 win(!) against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, he celebrated by emphasizing the front of his shirt, presumably indicating his hopes of staying here for next season as well.

However, with Chelsea reportedly unwilling to spend another hundred or so million — especially for a player who has not quite made the impact we had been hoping for during his loan — those hopes may not come to fruition.

Luckily for him, superagent Jorge Mendes is on the case, and according to the Evening Standard, a loan extension may yet be arranged — “at the cost of about £16m”. That’s still not cheap (especially with wages included) but certainly less than €100m.

The report claims that Chelsea wouldn’t mind swapping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and/or Marc Cucurella in the process as well, but even with Mendes involved, swap deals are not likely to happen in football. (But they will be rumored over and over, forever and ever.) That said, we do need to cut a number of players from the squad before (re-)signing anyone, so maybe Mendes can help us somehow in that regard, too.