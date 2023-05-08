Chelsea’s supposedly exhaustive managerial search may have gotten narrowed down to one candidate quite quickly, but that hasn’t expedited the now over month-long process too much.

There might be a conclusion on the horizon however, with The Athletic reporting this morning that “the anticipation is that it will be concluded this week” and that “a final decision is set to be made in the days ahead and an announcement will follow in due course”.

That’s far from definitive of course, but presumably it’s just a matter of sorting out the final details and figuring out the best way to go about the transition.

On that note, the report adds that Lampard will be “collaborating” with the sporting directors as well as Pochettino to enable a smooth transfer of power. Lampard will remain in charge for the final four games, regardless of when the announcement might happen, but it sounds like Big Brother Poch will start observing and overseeing.

Good.