Two years after making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, Chelsea decided that we actually needed a top-level goalkeeper. And so we spent the spring and summer of 2020 looking for one, eventually deciding on Édouard Mendy.
And things were good for a bit.
But three years on, so five years after making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, we have again decided that we actually need a top-level goalkeeper, after Mendy’s drastic drop in form and despite Kepa’s resurgence in-turn this season.
Regardless of which of the two leaves — or perhaps both, even — we might be looking to turn to André Onana, who was already linked quite heavily three years ago, when he was still with Ajax Amsterdam. He’s since joined Inter Milan, on a free transfer, even, last summer, but according to the Telegraph, they would be willing to cash in already at £40m. Pure profit for their financial difficulties!
The 27-year-old (former) Cameroon international has acquitted himself decently enough in the Serie A this season after a half-decade in the Eredivisie, though it should be noted that he plays behind one of the league’s best defenses (facing the lowest quality shots on average in the league).
Loading comments...