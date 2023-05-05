Two years after making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, Chelsea decided that we actually needed a top-level goalkeeper. And so we spent the spring and summer of 2020 looking for one, eventually deciding on Édouard Mendy.

And things were good for a bit.

But three years on, so five years after making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, we have again decided that we actually need a top-level goalkeeper, after Mendy’s drastic drop in form and despite Kepa’s resurgence in-turn this season.

Regardless of which of the two leaves — or perhaps both, even — we might be looking to turn to André Onana, who was already linked quite heavily three years ago, when he was still with Ajax Amsterdam. He’s since joined Inter Milan, on a free transfer, even, last summer, but according to the Telegraph, they would be willing to cash in already at £40m. Pure profit for their financial difficulties!

The 27-year-old (former) Cameroon international has acquitted himself decently enough in the Serie A this season after a half-decade in the Eredivisie, though it should be noted that he plays behind one of the league’s best defenses (facing the lowest quality shots on average in the league).