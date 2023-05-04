The summer transfer window is almost here, and that means it’s time for the annual Wilfried Zaha rumors! Yay.

While Chelsea’s focus will be (and should be) on outgoing business, we can’t really have a transfer window without a link to the long-time Crystal Palace captain, especially as this time around, the situations is spiced up by his expiring contract. Palace are obviously still hoping to convince him to accept that offer that they’ve tabled, but the 30-year-old is said to be “keeping his options open”, evidently looking to test the market this summer.

Given his age, the next contract he signs may very well be the last big one of his career, and this may be his best last chance to join a team competing for more than just Premier League survival. (So that rules us out, right?)

Zaha is also “attracting admiring glances” from the likes of AC Milan, Napoli, and Marseille, none of whom would pay as well as any team in the Premier League, which therefore remains his preference.