Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks to be among the many players departing Chelsea this summer as we trim the squad to a more manageable size while also shaping it to better align with the (supposed) long-term plans that are being put into place by the new sporting directors (and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino).

His destination appears to be fair Italia, with the 27-year-old having already agreed personal terms with AC Milan. That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport’s latest, which calls the situation “advanced” and adds that the only thing standing in his way is an agreement between the two teams. But it sounds like we’re not too far apart on that: Chelsea want €20m while Milan are offering €15+5m. Just the fact that no one’s talking about any sort of a loan (or swap) is a victory on its own!

I think Ruben would do really well in Serie A, and adding to Milan’s ex-Chelsea contingent would be a great opportunity for a bit more consistent playing time for him. Would love to see him truly flourish, having overcome so many injuries and various other obstacles in his way to even get to this point!