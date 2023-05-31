The Mateo Kovačić to Manchester City story has been brewing for the past several weeks, with reports last month claiming that the 29-year-old’s representatives had already started the “first round” of negotiations with the Premier League champions.

Those negotiations have now evolved into “concrete talks”, as per Fabrizio Romano, who’s already in peak mid-season Silly Season form. Romano claims that those talks were “positive” over potential personal terms, and talks between the two teams will “continue soon”.

So that’s a lot of the usual verbiage that’s quite shallow despite looking definitive on the surface, but Kovačić to City sounds like a reasonable transfer story, so there’s probably something solid at its core. City have been pretty good at consistently turning the squad over to maintain the squad’s levels of motivation and desire, and Kova would certainly fit well into that ethos. And he would probably do really well for them.

As far as a potential transfer fee, previous speculation claimed that £40m would do the trick, which is how much we paid in 2019 to Real Madrid, but which sounds a bit too optimistic at this point, with just a year left on his contract.