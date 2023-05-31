Last we heard, Christian Pulisic was being courted by AC Milan, and former teammate Olivier Giroud specifically, but while he may yet end up in Italy, it might be in a slightly different part of the top of the boot.

According to ESPN, it’s Juventus who are leading the race for Captain America, who’s been put in the shop window and apparently offered to the likes Manchester United, Newcastle United, Napoli, and Galatasaray.

Given that Chelsea are apparently only looking for £20m, Pulisic could indeed generate a fair bit of interest despite not doing much in a Chelsea shirt for the past couple years. This season was certainly his worst, perhaps of his entire career even, with just a singular goal and two assists across 30 appearances (but just 10 starts and around 1000 minutes total).

With just a year left on his contract and our need to trim the squad, we can’t be too picky in finding the right deal for the 24-year-old Pulisic, who surely needs a change of scenery for his own career’s sake as well.