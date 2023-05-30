Official: Rangers sign Dujon Sterling from Chelsea

Young Chelsea right back Dujon Sterling has signed a “pre-contract” with Rangers FC today, and will officially join the famous Scottish Premiership outfit on July 1 when his current contract expires. The 23-year-old, who had been at Chelsea since the under-8 level, spent the season on loan at Stoke City, his second successive loan at Championship level, making 28 appearances for the midtable side.

Sterling was once one of the more highly promising youngsters emerging from the Academy — rated ahead of Reece James at one point, even — before injuries and an illness derailed things for a couple years. But he’s put together back-to-back solid seasons now and will hopefully continue to build on those.

Former Chelsea youth coach and current Rangers manager, Michael Beale expects just that.

“I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers, he is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad. “He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed. “He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.” -Michael Beale; source: Rangers FC

Twice the winner of the UEFA Youth League and twice the winner of the FA Youth Cup as well, Sterling leaves Chelsea with two senior appearances, both from way back in 2017-18.

Best of luck, Dujon!