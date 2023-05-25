Chelsea may have a bajillion players already but apparently that won’t stop us from trying to acquire more, with Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte one of the latest names linked with the Blues.

In fact, as per UOL Esporte’s Bruno Andrade, we are willing to go head-to-head with PSG for the 22-year-old’s signature, having recently sent some representatives to Lisbon to let them know that we’re also willing to pay the €60m release clause in the Uruguay international’s contract.

Liverpool are also said to be kicking the tires on this deal while Sporting themselves have offered a new contract to the player, who now gets to decide his future. Choose wisely!

Ugarte has earned good reviews for his play as a defensive midfielder for Sporting — emphasis on the defensive — even as they finished a disappointing fourth in the league. They did knock out Arsenal in the Europa League Round of 16, which is amusing.

Given N’Golo Kanté’s uncertain future and even more uncertain physical state, adding a defensive midfielder should be a (long overdue) priority for Chelsea. Ugarte certainly seems like one of the better choices in the market for that.