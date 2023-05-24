Mason Mount could crown this miserable Chelsea season by choosing to leave the club and sign with Manchester United. While there’s nothing official in any way, shape, or form about this yet, the 24-year-old is widely expected to leave Chelsea this summer, with his contract set to expire next year and no sign of an extension in sight.

The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked, but according to The Athletic, Mount’s “leaning” towards Manchester United. United are now expected to launch talks with Chelsea “in due course” over the possibility of a move, with a fee of around £60m suggested.

It’s still not exactly clear why Mount wants to leave Chelsea so badly, whether it’s us not offering him enough money and influence or whether it’s something more complicated than that, but it sounds like we’re fighting a losing battle.

“[Is Mason Mount] a lost cause? I don’t know. That’s not my answer to make. That’s between Mason and the club.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

Sigh.