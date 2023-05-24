João Félix has enjoyed his time at Chelsea, wants to enjoy it next season, too

There are two games left in the season, and, as things stand, there are two games left in João Félix’s Chelsea career. His record so far reads 18 appearances, 3 goals, 4 wins, and 1 red card. Not great!

(In fairness, his goal-total for the season, currently at 8 in 38 total appearances, is just about in line with his career average at Atlético Madrid.)

Despite that lack of success on the pitch, individually or collectively, not to mention all the upheaval among the coaching staff, Félix has apparently enjoyed his time in London, and wouldn’t mind doing it all over again next season. Then again, not having Diego Simeone yelling at him all the time is probably more important than anything else.

“I don’t know yet on my future, but these four/five months I love it. “It’s a top club and everyone at the club has been very good to me; my teammates: unbelievable. And I really like to be here” -João Félix; source: Chelsea TV via @TheSecretScout

Not sure where exactly this clip comes from, with Chelsea TV’s Lee Parker interviewing Félix, Mateo Kovačić, and Kalidou Koulibaly sitting around a table with a prominent Hublot logo (so presumably some sort of sponsorship event for out official watch partner), but it seems recent enough to be relevant.

With Atlético supposedly open to another loan and Chelsea the same (but only a loan), I wouldn’t be surprised if we did work out some sort of arrangement indeed for next season.