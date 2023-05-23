The Mason Mount and Declan Rice bromance might finally be rekindled at club level, but in a plot twist worthy of M.Night Shyamalan, it might happen at, *gasp*, Arsenal.

The two former Chelsea Academy BFFs are both entering the final year of their contracts, at Chelsea and West Ham, respectively, and both are thus expected to be on the move: Rice because West Ham can’t possibly fulfill his ambitions and Mount because ... well, who knows exactly why. Wages? Vibes? Pressure? Boredom? Just wants to be a heart-breaker, dream-maker, love-taker?

For whatever reason, Chelsea’s attempts to get Money Ma$e to agree to a big-money extension have not succeeded and the narrative expects him to be saying goodbye to Chelsea for good.

Liverpool and Manchester United and even Bayern Munich have reportedly shown plenty of interest, but according to The Athletic, Premier League runners-up Arsenal could swoop in as they are “determined” to get both England midfield superstars.

Ugh.