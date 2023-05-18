Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea career might be coming to an end this summer, with the 27-year-old among those expected to be leaving this summer as we attempt to trim the first-team squad to somewhat more manageable size.

He’s been linked with AC Milan, among a few others, and it’s the Rossoneri who are reportedly in “concrete talks” for his signature, though presumably they don’t involve any chat about building materials. Wahey!

With just a year left on his contract, Chelsea are unlikely to collect a large transfer fee. Last summer, the going rate in the rumor mill was about €20m, and that’s probably the upper end of the range this year. Hopefully there’s no talk about any sort of loan arrangement, which would be a welcome change of pace when dealing with Serie A clubs.

RLC was frequently involved in the first part of the season, but has seen his minutes dwindle in the second half. He matched a career high with 40 appearances last season and recently made his 150th career Chelsea appearance. He was among the first in a generation of Cobham talents to successfully make the jump from Academy to first-team, blazing the trail for many others to follow.