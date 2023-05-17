Julian Nagelsmann’s chatty agent went on radio a podcast this week to claim that his client was Chelsea’s first choice for the job — a claim that’s been denied by Chelsea some weeks ago already — but in the process also made his client look like he was afraid of taking on another big job after his high profile and sudden sacking at Bayern Munich.

“I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call (after Nagelsmann’s dismissal at Bayern Munich). There were some phone conversations. “It was the right decision (by Nagelsmann) not to go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment. And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met. There were also some other issues. “He was their number one (choice), that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it.” -Volker Struth; source: Phrasenmaher podcast via The Athletic

So what you’re saying is that your client didn’t want the job that now has “raised expectations” after a record transfer spend and a season of utter failure?

Well okay then.

Pochettino, here we go!