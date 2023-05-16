Christian Pulisic’s time at Chelsea seems to winding down, with the 24-year-old winger expected to be one of the many players leaving the club this summer as we look trim the squad to a manageable size and also make our balance sheets a bit healthier.

That fire sale may lead to a few harsh economic realities (i.e. net losses), but one thing that might play in our favor is the marketability of certain players, such as Pulisic himself back in America.

Rumors this week in Italy are using precisely that idea to link him with champions-elect Napoli, whose president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has made no qualms about trying to exploit the American and East Asian (Japan, Korea) markets. Combined with his (latent) talents on the pitch, Pulisic could thus be an an attractive transfer target, especially at a rumored cut-rate fee of just around €30m.

(And yes, obviously we must have a variation where this turns into a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen, because those are the rules of Silly Season.)