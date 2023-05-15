As the football seasons thankfully and mercifully winds down, never to be talked about again, it’s time for the real action. Silly Season is almost here and while Chelsea’s transfer activities should be more akin to a desperate garage sale rather than any sort of browsing down Savile Row, we are expected to go after a couple high profile targets still.

One of those could be (should be) a striker, which is apparently also a request of incoming new manager Mauricio Pochettino — which makes him not at all different to most of his predecessors over the past 5-6 years, ever since Antonio Conte thanked Diego Costa for the “seasono”.

According to The Guardian, our primary target is therefore Victor Osimhen, with whom we’ve been linked off and on for the past four years, since he burst onto the European scene while at Lille. He’s spent the last three seasons at Napoli, scoring over 50 goals in almost 100 appearances including a career high 28 in all competitions this season (23 in 29 in the league) as they won an historic and long awaited Scudetto.

Dealing with Napoli won’t be fun or easy or cheap (another record fee?) and all those usual caveats will apply. But I suppose we’ll probably try — can’t hurt to ask — especially if Romelu Lukaku were to stay at Inter Milan.